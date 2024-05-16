Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

What's biting: it's time to hit the beaches for the best catches

By Columnist Kate Shelton
May 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week's photo features angler Zayne Cassidy with a fantastic Bar Cod. Picture, supplied
This week's photo features angler Zayne Cassidy with a fantastic Bar Cod. Picture, supplied

Fishing the Hastings River this week, bream fishing has been fantastic, especially at night, with mullet strips being the top bait.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.