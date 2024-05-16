What's biting: it's time to hit the beaches for the best catches

Fishing the Hastings River this week, bream fishing has been fantastic, especially at night, with mullet strips being the top bait.
Lure enthusiasts have also had success during the day, with spinner blades, soft vibes, and crab imitations all working well.
Prime spots include Limeburners Creek, the Coal Wall, and most areas upriver.
For luderick fans, the break walls are a good option as the water clears after the recent rain. Try using green weed (if you can find it), cabbage, or weed flies.
The good news keeps rolling for flathead enthusiasts. They're still biting strong, proving they're not just a summer fish.
Great news for angler's keen on a beach fish. Tailor are showing up in strong numbers, especially on North Shore Beach. Metal lures of all kinds seem to be the most effective.
Bream fishing off the beaches is also steady, with Lighthouse and Oxley areas producing consistent catches.
Offshore fishing reports this week were a bit of a gamble, some boats came back with good hauls while others had less luck.
Snapper are biting respectably and I expect them to get even better as winter approaches. The inshore reefs are predicted to be productive in the coming weeks.
There has also been some positive reports for pearl perch, with catches off Point Plomer (50-60m depth) and Lighthouse Beach (around 45m depth). While deeper reefs with moderate currents have yielded blue eye trevalla, bar cod and bass groper for deep dropping enthusiasts.
Down in the Camden Haven this week the rock fishing scene is booming. Tailor are biting strong as usual, with Perpendicular Point, Bonny Hills, and the Crowdy Head area offering the best catches.
Good news for mulloway anglers too - the ledges are seeing an increase in numbers, with most fish weighing in at four to eight kilos and a chance for an even bigger trophy.
Drummer are also plentiful across the ledges, with prawns and cunjevoi being the go-to baits. And for those after some lighter tackle action, luderick are readily available for those willing to float a bit of weed.
Offshore anglers are reeling in a bounty of delicious fish! Snapper are biting exceptionally well for this early in the winter, with anglers finding success using both lures and bait.
Pearl perch are also plentiful, with consistent catches reported off Lake Cathie and Crowdy. To top it all off, there have been some bonus catches of teraglin and kingfish mixed in as well.
The Macleay River region is offering something for everyone. From the shore, anglers are catching good-sized bream off the breakwalls, with the occasional flathead thrown in for good measure.
Offshore, excitement awaits with kingfish being caught on the deeper reefs off Crescent Head.
For those who prefer something a little closer, the reefs further north are producing decent-sized snapper and tasty tuskfish.
