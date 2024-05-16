Investing in the future: four student nurses awarded scholarships

Port Macquarie's Garden Village celebrated future nurses on International Nurses Day with a special morning tea on May 13, honouring four nursing students with a scholarship.
Erwin Hendrawan recently started studying a diploma in nursing at TAFE NSW after falling in love with the profession while working as a cleaner at the aged care home.
"I did not think in a million years that I would have a future of studying nursing," Mr Hendrawan said.
"But being at Garden Village, even as a cleaner, I saw the work they did and how rewarding it was which is what makes me want to become a nurse."
Mr Hendrawan and Kristen Newall received a $5,000 Garden Village Auxiliary Scholarship that will go towards their studies at TAFE NSW.
"It is so nice and I am so grateful to Garden Village for offering me the scholarship," he said. "It is going to make studying a lot easier."
Charles Sturt University students Alexia Charlemagne and Mikaela Parker also received the Garden Village Scholarship Fund for $3,000 over three years.
Mikaela Parker was honoured to receive the scholarship after having started working at Garden Village ten years ago as a school based trainee.
"I am absolutely stoked, and very emotional because I have had a lot of personal development over the past ten years," she said.
Ms Parker said the money will go towards future placements, especially if she has to travel away from home.
The CEO of Garden Village Craig Wearne said he is incredibly grateful for the dedication of nurses, past, present, and future.
"Nurses are fundamental to support our growing ageing population especially in regional New South Wales," he said.
"By investing in their education and wellbeing, we pave the way for a stronger healthcare future."
Mr Wearne explained the importance of International Nurses Day for Garden Village residents, many of whom were nurses themselves, eager to support the next generation of caregivers.
