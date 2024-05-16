Port Macquarie News
Investing in the future: four student nurses awarded scholarships

Abi Kirkland
By Abi Kirkland
Updated May 16 2024 - 10:47am, first published 10:45am
Port Macquarie's Garden Village celebrated future nurses on International Nurses Day with a special morning tea on May 13, honouring four nursing students with a scholarship.

