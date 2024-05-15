Magpies to put Indigenous culture at centre of round celebrations

The Port Macquarie Magpies are gearing up for their Indigenous round game on Saturday, May 18, where they will play against Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley.
Club president Carissa Embling said the round was significant for the committee and players.
"It's one of those rounds that really celebrates inclusiveness," she said. "It highlights the contribution of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in AFL.
"Living on Birpai land ourselves, our area has a strong history, and it's a chance to pay our respects to the cultures and beliefs of our teammates."
Embling said the round provides an opportunities for people to reflect on the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players who have overcome adversity in the sport.
"I think it's really special to celebrate the fact that we have tough players in our sport who really dedicated themselves and fought through various challenges to pave the way for greater inclusion and cultural understanding," she said.
Embling said the Indigenous round was also important in setting standards in AFL.
"I think this is a great opportunity to discuss the standards of what's acceptable in terms of inclusion, equal rights, and respect," she said.
"We are one team, but we need to respect everyone's past, our futures, and our cultures, and walk out on the field together and have a really great day."
The under-18s Magpies will kick off at 10am on Saturday, May 18, at Wayne Richards Park, followed by the women's team at 11.50am, the reserve grade at 1.20pm, and the senior men at 2.50pm.
