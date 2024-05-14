Community awaits parliament's decision on accommodation for homeless

With "bated breath", a local charity group is awaiting the parliamentary debate on Thursday, May 16, regarding the purchase of a decommissioned motel in Kew for transitional accommodation for the region's homeless.
The emergency accommodation will house up to 100 people who are homeless, victims of domestic violence or in need of temporary accommodation for three months.
With more than 12,000 signatures on the petition being tabled to parliament, Camden Haven Community at 3 chairperson, Theo Hazelgrove is hopeful the NSW Government will support and help fund this initiative to address the housing crisis and homelessness in the area.
"We have had a 25 per cent increase in homelessness in the area, and we expect 100 more families to be homeless during the winter," he said.
Mr Hazelgrove said rising interest rates, cost of living pressures and a shortage of rental homes are just some of the factors that are continuing to drive homelessness.
He said he was "overwhelmed" by the community's support and highlighted the pressing need for transitional accommodation.
"We could've gotten more than 20,000 signatures if we had more time, but we only needed to get 10, 000 to be heard in parliament," he said.
"It shows our community wants to help the homeless. They're sick and tired of seeing people sleeping on the streets."
The number of people sleeping rough in NSW has continued to rise, with regional areas experiencing the biggest surge in homelessness in the past year.
The situation was made clear by the NSW Government's fifth annual rough sleeping street count, which was completed between February 1 and March 1, 2024.
According to the count, 2037 people were found sleeping rough, compared to 1623 individuals last year.
In the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA, the count revealed that 53 people slept on the streets in 2024, up from 43 people in 2023.
Mr Hazelgrove has previously helped lodge a public appeal to build motel-style units for people experiencing homelessness in Canberra and surrounding areas.
Mr Hazelgrove said the community is "sitting with bated breath" ahead of Thursday's debate.
"The outcome of this debate will determine the future of many people who are currently without a home," he said.
"We plead with the government to take a close look at this motel and to help fund it so that we can save the lives of so many more people.
"We need a resolution so that we can move forward. At the very least, we would like guidance from the government to take the next step."
Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams, who tabled the petition in March, said this is a very important issue that the government should support.
"I have previously raised this issue with the Minister for Housing and Minister for Homelessness, Rose Jackson MLC and also (spoken) with Premier Chris Minns on this matter, as well as other housing needs in the Port Macquarie electorate," she said.
"We all know there is a housing crisis and that homelessness is on the increase in our area, and I strongly urge the government to seriously consider buying this facility."
Mrs Williams commended the efforts of the Camden Haven Community at 3 committee for its diligent work in collecting the signatures.
Camden Haven Community at 3 has recently launched a winter appeal to support people experiencing homelessness in the area. The appeal "$100 for 100 families" will assist the charity to meet the target of support required.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.