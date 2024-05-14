Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Community awaits parliament's decision on accommodation for homeless

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated May 15 2024 - 11:00am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With "bated breath", a local charity group is awaiting the parliamentary debate on Thursday, May 16, regarding the purchase of a decommissioned motel in Kew for transitional accommodation for the region's homeless.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.