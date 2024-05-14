Get ready to 'bring the bling' for the 2024 Port Macquarie Business Awards

The movers and shakers in Port Macquarie's businesses will be bringing the bling to the annual gala dinner on Saturday, May 18.
Now in its 17th year, the Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards annually celebrate the region's business success.
The 2024 Coastline Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards has 35 categories. There were over 270 nominations this year and 183 entries, which was an increase of 33 per cent compared to last year. There were also 7701 votes cast.
The sold-out gala dinner will be held at Panthers.
Accommodation
Automotive Services
Childcare, Education & Training
Cleaning & Property Maintenance Services
Community & Social Services
Construction
Creative Services & Communications
Financial Services
Food Production & Catering
Hair & Beauty Services
Health & Wellbeing
Hotels, Clubs & Bars
Industry, Manufacturing & Engineering
New Business
Professional & Business Services (5 or less employees)
Professional & Business Services (six or more employees)
Restaurants & Cafes
Retail (five or less employees)
Retail (six or more employees)
Tourism & Attractions
Woman in Business
Community Impact Award
Outstanding Employee
Outstanding Young Business Leader
Outstanding Business Leader
Employer of Choice - under 20 employees
Employer of Choice - over 20 employees
Excellence in Innovation
Excellence In Sustainability
Outstanding Community Organisation
Excellence in Micro Business
Excellence in Small Business
Excellence in Large Business
Wayne Jackson Outstanding Community Services
