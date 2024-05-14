Port Macquarie Base Hospital welcomes announcement for new car park

Patients, visitors and staff will soon have improved access to Port Macquarie Base Hospital with construction set to begin on new and free car parking facilities.
Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said the work is part of the NSW Government's $33.97 million helipad and car park project, to enhance accessibility to local health services.
"Work will shortly begin on a new street-level car park and an expansion to existing parking spaces, which will deliver more than 180 additional parking spaces on site," Mr Park said.
"The new facilities will provide safe and convenient access to hospital services for patients, visitors and staff."
The new car park will be located on the site of the old helipad, which was replaced by a new rooftop helipad completed last year.
Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams has welcomed the government's commitment to continuing the construction.
"On September 29, 2022, I visited the hospital to announce the investment of $21.5 million to relocate the helipad and deliver the additional car parking," Mrs Williams said.
"I am pleased the current government has honoured that promise and our local community can now look forward to more free car parking at Port Macquarie Base Hospital."
There has been high demand for more parking facilities near the hospital with a staff car park built off Toorak Court in 2019, to alleviate the pressure on the main car park area.
The Pink Ladies volunteer group also has provided a shuttle bus service to ferry patients and visitors between the car park and hospital on and off since 2013.
Eire Constructions has been awarded the contract to build the car park, following a competitive tender process, with construction to begin on site next week.
Member of the Legislative Council and Labor spokesperson for Port Macquarie Cameron Murphy said the progress on the new car park was an exciting milestone for the community.
"The new facilities will further support recent enhancements at Port Macquarie Base Hospital, including the new rooftop helipad which is improving the safety and efficiency of transfers of critically ill patients," Mr Murphy said.
The car park project is expected to be completed in early 2025.
Traffic management plans and signage will be in place throughout construction. For further information visit Health Infrastructure's website.
