Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mother's Day Classic celebrates a decade of support for cancer research

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated May 14 2024 - 12:58pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mother's Day Classic in Port Macquarie. Pictures supplied

Celebrating its 10th year in Port Macquarie, the Mother's Day Classic (MDC) was held on Sunday, May 12, bringing together the community for a fun run and walk.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.