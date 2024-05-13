Port Macquarie launches trial for streetlight electric vehicle chargers

Essential Energy has launched a four-week trial of a streetlight electric vehicle (EV) charger in Port Macquarie on Monday, May 13.
The prototype charger is the first of its kind and tests the concept of low-impact, convenient charging in regional NSW.
Essential Energy has worked in partnership with EVX and Wagners Composite Fibre Technologies to design the EV charger that fits inside a streetlight column.
The charger prototype utilises existing electricity used to power the streetlight, eliminating the necessity for extra infrastructure and environmental disruption such as earthworks.
Essential Energy Cheif Commercial Officer, Justin Hillier said the company's key objective is to facilitate the uptake of electric vehicles across NSW by providing customers with a range of charging options.
"These types of chargers have lower charging rates, so it is more of a top up arrangement and convenient when you are parking somewhere for a length of time."
"You will get around 40 km of charge in an hour, with most vehicles holding a range of 400 to 500 km."
Mr Hillier said the streetlight charger will provide an alternative to fast charging stations that cater for customers travelling long distances and need a large charge quickly.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's director of community infrastructure Robert Fish said it is fantastic to have the technology trialled in the region.
"This is the first trial of this nature across NSW," he said.
"To have an EV charger in a street light pole is a great use of existing infrastructure and something that can be potentially rolled out in the future."
The proximity of streetlights to curbs and parking spaces present an opportunity to significantly expand public 24/7 top-up charging facilities in regional, rural and remote communities.
"We have nearly 70 thousand street columns and 1.4 million power poles across [Essential Energy's footprint] where we can utilise existing infrastructure such as this," Mr Hillier said.
The public is encouraged to use the streetlight EV charger located near 1 Clarence Street.
The charging station will be free-of-charge until June 10 with Essential Energy just asking for feedback through the QR code on the column.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.