Photographer captures stunning lights display at Tacking Point Lighthouse

Photographer Shane Ocean has recently captured the stunning Aurora Australis lights at Tacking Point Lighthouse
The colourful display, caused by a large geomagnetic storm, lit up the sky above several states on Saturday, May 11, giving everyone a rare treat.
Mr Ocean, who lives in Port Macquarie and does photography as a hobby, said he was taken aback by the rare phenomenon.
"I have never seen the lights this far north before," he said. "I went to Antarctica last year and didn't see the southern lights there, but I saw them here.
"It was just incredible."
Mr Ocean said it was challenging to get the perfect shot, which he took at 9.34pm.
"It was really tricky with the clouds," he said. "I took about 100 photos that night.
"When I put the camera on a long exposure mode, all the colours just came out.
"There were gaps and pockets between the clouds throughout the night, where you could see the lights with the naked eye at times."
Mr Ocean said the event brought the community together, with people gathering at the lighthouse to witness the spectacle.
"The coolest thing was that half the town was at the lighthouse, trying to get a glimpse," he said.
"There were people on picnic rugs, huddled together, some drinking wine, everyone was having a great time.
"It ended up being a great community event."
Mr Ocean said he, along with the other seasoned photographers, was stunned to see the lights.
"We do a lot of lightning photography up at the lighthouse, and there's always a big cheer when you capture a lightning bolt, but everyone was just speechless when the lights came into view," he said.
"No one could believe it. You could actually see the whole sky change colour; it was like a sunset."
Mr Ocean is hopeful that the lights might make another appearance tonight (May 13).
"There's a chance they will be on again. I was out until 4.30am, trying to get them this morning, but there was nothing and then the sunrise came up.
"Hopefully, they are still kicking on tonight under a clear sky."
