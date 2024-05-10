Teenagers arrested over alleged stolen cars on the Mid North Coast

Six teenagers have been arrested following the alleged theft of vehicles on the Port Macquarie area, under Strike Force Contrition.
Strike Force Contrition was established by Mid North Coast Police District in April 2024, focusing on aggravated break and enter and theft offences on residential premises.
About 3am Thursday, May 9, officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District were patrolling the Lighthouse Beach area, Port Macquarie, when they located two vehicles which had been reported stolen - a Kia Sorento and a Dodge Ram.
A short time later the vehicles were found abandoned on Lincoln Road, Port Macquarie.
Following a search of the area, six teenage boys, aged between 13 and 17-year-olds, were arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station.
Further inquiries revealed a home on Crummer Street, Port Macquarie had been broken into.
Police will allege the Kia Sorento was stolen during the break-in, while the Dodge Ram had been reported stolen from the Coffs Harbour area on May 6, 2024.
The 17-year-old boy was charged with 27 offences:
He was remanded in custody to appear before a children's court on Friday, May 10.
One of the 14-year-old boys was charged with aggravated break enter and commit serious indictable offence, two counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty and breach of bail.
He was remanded in custody to appear before a children's court on Monday, June 3.
One of the 13-year-old boys was charged with aggravated break enter and commit serious indictable offence, two counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, destroy or damage property (DV) and breach of bail.
He was remanded to appear at a children's court on Thursday. May 23.
The second 13-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break enter and commit serious indictable offence and two counts of carried in conveyance be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
He was granted conditional bail to appear before a children's court on Monday, June 3.
Two boys - aged 14 and 15 - were dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
