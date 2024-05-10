Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap Summary

A rewarding work day covering Ironman Australia

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
May 10 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A rewarding work day covering Ironman Australia
A rewarding work day covering Ironman Australia

Watching over 2700 athletes put their bodies on the line to cross the finish line in the 226-kilometre Ironman Australia endurance race was nothing short of inspirational.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.