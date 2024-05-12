Potential rate freeze and Port's 'hole in the ground' on council agenda

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will meet for the fourth council meeting of 2024 on Thursday, May 16.
Councillors will once again meet at the Port Macquarie Council Chambers for their monthly meeting.
All members of the community are welcome to attend or watch the livestream on the council's YouTube channel which is published after streaming.
The meeting will start at 10am on May 16.
The full agenda for the meeting can be found here.
Use of borrowing and/or reserves to mitigate impacts of a rate freeze
Councillor Rachel Sheppard will put forward a motion for the council to determine that borrowings and/or reserves will not be used as an alternative measure to mitigate the impacts of a rate freeze if a rate freeze is adopted 2024-2025 Operational Plan and associated documents.
This comes after councillors moved a motion at the February meeting to include a rate freeze in the Draft 2024-2025 Operational Plan, which is currently on exhibition.
Cr Sheppard, along with councillors Nik Lipovac, Lauren Edwards, and Lisa Intemann held a media conference on May 8 to encourage the community to have their say on the proposed rate freeze.
This motion put forward by Cr Sheppard "seeks to ensure that cash reserves are not considered as a measure to mitigate a proposed rate freeze".
Cr Sheppard is also seeking to clarify how the council would intend to offset the revenue reduction impacts of a rate freeze.
Further rate freeze motion
Councillor Lisa Intemann intends to move a further motion on the potential rate freeze.
The motion requests the CEO to consider including in the report to the June 2024 Ordinary Council meeting, relating to the consideration of the 2024-2025 Draft Operational Plan and Budget, a proposal for cuts to the following services in mitigation of the rate freeze proposal, giving details of impact to the services, risks arising, and how those proposed cuts relate to the adopted Risk Appetite Statement:
Classification of land next to Port Central
A recommendation will be put to councillors to classify the vacant block of land next to Port central known as the 'hole in the ground'.
This comes after the council, at its December 2023 Ordinary Meeting, resolved to buy back the vacant block at 99 William Street for $1.
The motion that will be put to councillors at the May meeting will include commencing the process to classify the land at 99 William Street as operational land by placing on public exhibition for a minimum of 28 days.
The motion also includes noting that a further report will be tabled at a future Council meeting following public exhibition detailing any submissions received during the exhibition period.
