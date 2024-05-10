St Peter's Primary School students are 'bus safety heroes'

More than 50 St Peter's Primary School students participated in Busways' Free School Bus Safety Program on Thursday, May 9.
The children learnt vital bus safety skills during a fun and interactive lesson that aligned with the school syllabus and National Road Safety Week.
Students applied their newfound knowledge during a bus ride, received a giveaway pack and a 'I'm a Bus Safety Hero' certificate.
For some, it was their first time on a bus.
St Peter's Primary School Principle Tess Koning said the program was a great opportunity to introduce key safety lessons and start familiarising the children with public transport.
"Buses are common around schools, so whether a child catches the bus or not, they must learn the fundamental principles to ensure their safety in bus-related environments," she said.
"The kids thoroughly enjoyed the animated content and the practical bus ride experience."
National Road Safety Week, from May 6 to 12 reminds the public how important it is to learn about road safety, especially for children who are starting to walk or ride around the streets.
The 2024 theme is to 'remember to slow down and give space,' acting as a reminder for all to be careful around buses and in school areas.
Head of Marketing and Communication at Busways Donna Frith said it's essential to develop responsible public transport habits among children.
"Initiatives like these help students learn important bus safety behaviours," she said.
"Such as maintaining a distance from the curb, holding onto handrails while the bus is in motion, fastening seatbelts if available, and waiting for the bus to depart before crossing the road."
The education program is receiving positive feedback from participating schools, teachers and students as they encourage a safety-conscious generation.
Busways offers the free program to all primary schools within Busways' service regions. Schools can book a free Bus Education Program visit on their website.
