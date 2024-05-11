Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Marine Rescue Port Macquarie completes one of its busiest boating seasons

By Staff Reporters
May 11 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Marine Rescue Port Macquarie has just completed one of its busiest boating seasons on record, successfully returning 61 stranded and distressed vessels to shore.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.