Kenny's surf report: Birdrock Memorial to remember surfers who have passed

The Birdrock Memorial will be held next weekend at Rainbow Beach, Bonny Hills from May 17 to 19.
The memorial first started in 1981 to remember all the surfers who have passed away.
It's a time to gather and reflect not only on surfing, but the mateship and camaraderie that goes with the sport.
I suppose it is a little like return service men and women, who meet up each year to tell old stories and catch up with old friends. People travel from all over Australia to compete and win bragging rights until next year.
Friday May 17
6pm - Family and friends will gather at the memorial at Town Beach Headland.
Saturday May 18
7am - Surfing starts at Rainbow Beach, so go down and support.
There are many different categories competing including open men, open women, junior boys, junior girls, men's longboard, women's longboard, over 45s, 55s and 65s shortboard and open kneeboard.
6pm - Lake Cathie Tavern is hosting a band, with raffles and giveaways.
Sunday May 19
7am - Start of the finals, retro expression session, paddle out and presentation all held at Rainbow Beach.
Lifesavers at Town's report that Town Beach is now the only beach with lifesavers from 9am-5pm, with all other beaches taking down their flags for winter.
Town Beach is very dangerous at near low tide, with a very bad rip through to Chickens (directly in front of the Salty Crew Kiosk) with the beach being closed for about an hour at low tide.
Also watch out for small logs and other debris. It might be a good idea to surf at higher tides this week.
Tides will be varying a lot this week with highs around 1-1.8 metres mostly in the mid-morning. With lows 0.4-0.8 metres in the early morning and late afternoon.
Water temp continues to be good sitting around 20 degrees, but the early morning air temperature has dipped to around 15 degrees so winter is on its way.
There is still a good swell around most beaches 1.5-1.8 metres ESE but I think the wind change will test us, mostly from the ESE around 25 knots with a little relief from the S-SW at 10-15 knots.
Just to finish and we are all starting to sing: 'rain rain go away and come back another day'. Safe surfing all and look out for part 2 on Birdrock next week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.