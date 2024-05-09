Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kenny's surf report: Birdrock Memorial to remember surfers who have passed

By Columnist Ken Little
May 10 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Little with the Birdrock Memorial board at the Port Macquarie Surf Museum. Picture by Dan Little
Ken Little with the Birdrock Memorial board at the Port Macquarie Surf Museum. Picture by Dan Little

The Birdrock Memorial will be held next weekend at Rainbow Beach, Bonny Hills from May 17 to 19.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.