Clubs to have their say on proposed fees for use of sporting fields

Sporting clubs in the Port Macquarie-Hastings have until May 20 to have their say on proposed sports fees and charges.
The proposed introduction of fees for the use of local sports fields is included in the Draft 2024-2025 Operational Plan currently on public exhibition.
The new proposed fees would be as follows:
The proposed seasonal ground fee charge is 3.3 per cent of the average cost to the council to manage and maintain a sporting facility.
The Draft 2024-2025 Operational Plan states the introduction of a ground fee will "increase revenue to the council to support maintenance programs for local sporting facilities".
Secretary of Port United Jeff Williams said the club is "divided" over the proposed introduction of fees.
"There are concerns about how fees are being charged for all services not only sports field services," he said.
"There are concerns of what the fees are going to be, what that extra money is going to be, how that's going to be deployed, whether it goes into general funds or is it going to be pigeonholed for specific sports-related programs."
Williams said his personal view is that the club has a "good relationship" with the council.
"Us chipping in a bit more, that's understandable," he said.
President of the Port Macquarie Magpies Carissa Embling said the club's initial reaction was wanting to know how these funds would be invested back into the sporting facilities.
"We understand that times change, but we would need to see the improvements to the facilities of the grounds if we're going to be paying for the use of the ground," she said.
"We would have to try and absorb it as a club... that decision is not concrete. We don't want to impact our potential for recruiting players."
Embling said the club will "definitely" put in a submission.
"We will be giving some feedback to the council on what we would like to see should that go ahead," she said.
President of the Port Macquarie Touch Association Wayne Gleeson said while the club is used to paying a fee for the use of the Tuffins Lane fields, it means another potential fee for parents.
"It's when we're in a period where we really need to encourage our kids to be out and about," he said.
Gleeson said the proposed fees would most likely be able to be absorbed by the club.
"We do make a bit of money from the state cup... it's something we can absorb as a club anyway," he said.
"We do understand the position the council is in. Everyone expects line marking and the fields to be pristine and that obviously comes at a cost. We are aware of the upkeep and the work the council does."
