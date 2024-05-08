Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Hastings Junior Baseball kicks off with a splash despite soggy start

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
May 8 2024 - 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hastings Junior Baseball got off to a soggy start at Blackbutt Park on Friday, May 3. Picture of a junior baseball player in the 2023 season
Hastings Junior Baseball got off to a soggy start at Blackbutt Park on Friday, May 3. Picture of a junior baseball player in the 2023 season

Hastings Junior Baseball got off to a soggy start at Blackbutt Park on Friday, May 3.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.