Hastings Junior Baseball kicks off with a splash despite soggy start

Hastings Junior Baseball got off to a soggy start at Blackbutt Park on Friday, May 3.
Despite the rain, the juniors managed to play, treating the enthusiastic crowd to two exciting games.
Meanwhile, Tee Ball spectators witnessed animated players and children enjoying their sport.
In the first game, the Marlins secured a two-run victory over the powerful Orioles team.
Newcomer Ella Rogers displayed great potential and is expected to develop into an outstanding infielder in the coming weeks.
Oscar Rix showed improvement with every turn at bat, and his strong throwing arm is set to become more accurate with experience. Wyatt Lovett demonstrated that he will be one of the competition's power hitters.
The second game between the Cardinals and Rangers ended in an 8-8 draw. Kiara Lewis had an outstanding game, showcasing both her batting skills and confident ground fielding in the early innings.
Riley Bradshaw demonstrated his experience and ability to learn as the game progressed. Lloyed Rogers stood out as the outstanding batter of the night, consistently hitting either a two-base hit or home run every time he stepped into the batter's box.
The Tee Ballers also kicked off their competition, with the first game ending in a draw as both teams learned the fundamentals of the game under kind-hearted and considerate coaching.
All players responded well and learned a great deal about the rules and skills of the game.
In the second Tee Ball game, second batter Travis Rumble impressed by smashing the ball past the fielders to reach second base.
He continued his form, eventually scoring two runs for the Orioles. Logan Schubert displayed tremendous power hitting, bringing all the runners home while batting in the vital last batter position.
Allera Lewis was voted player of the match after scoring the winning run for the Marlins.
The Marlins clinched victory by the closest of margins, winning 8-7 in a game remembered for the outstanding sportsmanship shown throughout.
