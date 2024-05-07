Port Macquarie bodyboarders make waves at Jeff Wilcox Memorial event

The young riders of the Port Macquarie Bodyboard Association (PMBA) showcased their talent at the Jeff Wilcox Memorial event in Forster, with several of them coming first in their respective divisions.
Among them, Hardy Fletcher claimed first place in the groms category, while Archie Thomas dominated the cadet division, also finishing in first place.
Chase Thompson stood out by securing first place in the juniors category and fourth place in the open men's division.
Chase described winning alongside his friends as "a special moment."
He mentioned that the tough competition and excellent wave conditions added to the challenge and excitement of the event.
Being part of PMBA, alongside world champions like Damien King, was described by Chase as an "inspiration."
"It's pretty amazing to learn from them," he said.
Chase, along with his friends, is now looking forward to the Future Pros event in Newcastle, where they will represent PMBA and Port Macquarie.
"I'm hoping to learn new skills and better ways to bodyboard in Newcastle," he said.
The event will include a professional training day led by renowned figures like Mike Stewart and world champion Tanner McDaniel, offering a unique learning experience for the young riders.
PMBA president Dan Little hailed the riders' achievements as a significant milestone for the association.
"Since Covid-19, we've been trying to build the association up again, starting with the grassroots. Now we've got a lot of kids coming through that are developing well," he said.
