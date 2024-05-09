Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Overnight traffic delays expected on the Oxley Highway

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 9 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overnight traffic delays expected on the Oxley Highway
Overnight traffic delays expected on the Oxley Highway

Motorists are to be advised of changed overnight traffic conditions along the Oxley Highway between Wauchope and Port Macquarie over the month of May.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.