Overnight traffic delays expected on the Oxley Highway

Motorists are to be advised of changed overnight traffic conditions along the Oxley Highway between Wauchope and Port Macquarie over the month of May.
From Friday, May 10, Transport for NSW will be carrying out vegetation and drainage maintenance work along the Oxley Highway between Stoney Creek Road, Wauchope and Muston Street, Port Macquarie.
To minimise the impact to motorists, the work will be carried out overnight from 7pm on Friday, May 10, to 3am on Saturday, May 11 on a section between Burrawan Forest Drive and Billabong Drive, Sancrox.
Work will recommence on May 12 from 7pm with the remainder of work to be carried out from 7pm to 3am Sundays to Thursdays.
It is expected to be completed by Friday, 7 June, weather permitting.
Lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place in the work area for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists should allow up to five minutes extra travel time during this work and are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
