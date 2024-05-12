Port Macquarie's Rotary Lodge gets a $1.4 million expansion

In a $1.4 million expansion, Port Macquarie Rotary Lodge will build 12 additional rooms to address the demand for affordable accommodation.
The Rotary Board recently signed a construction contract with Butterworth Building Construction for the expansion.
Work is expected to commence during the first weeks of June, with the construction period estimated to last six to eight months.
Located at Port Macquarie Base Hospital, the lodge offers accommodation for patients, their families, Mid North Coast Cancer Institute patients and visiting medical staff.
Port Macquarie Sunrise Rotary board member and one of the project managers Phil Perry said the local health services are attracting more people to town.
"Over the last couple of years, we have been running at 100 per cent full during the week," he said.
"The base hospital, private hospital and all other imaging and specialist services have increased over the last 20 years.
"There is a need for accommodation because all of these things are attracting more people."
The expansion will increase the lodge to 48 rooms of three-and-a-half star quality.
The rooms will contain a small kitchenette, bar fridge, crockery, saucers, a smart TV, dining table, lounge, en-suite and a bed.
"Our core business clientele is anyone receiving cancer treatment.
"They can be staying for six to nine weeks and it is convenient that they are across the car park on the block of land next door."
Mr Perry said there are a lot of things to consider to ensure accessibility for their clientele.
"The requirements change every couple of years," he said.
"We need to consider the bathroom and have it contain hand rails, seats in the showers, grab rails around the toilets and access for a wheelchair to get to the vanity."
The $1.4 million expansion was supported by Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams through a NSW Government Grant of $510,000.
This support will ensure the expansion project moves forward smoothly and efficiently.
Mr Perry encourages the community to make money donations that would go towards the furnishings and fittings of the room which are not included in the $1.4 million.
Anyone wanting to support the build through donations should email manager@rotarylodge.com.au.
