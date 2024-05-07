Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mid North Coast helps Norfolk Island introduce fresh genetics to cattle population

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 8 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle on Norfolk Island. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Cattle on Norfolk Island. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Since 2015, Norfolk Island has been faced with biosecurity limits that preclude the importation of live cattle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.