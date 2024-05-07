Mid North Coast helps Norfolk Island introduce fresh genetics to cattle population

Since 2015, Norfolk Island has been faced with biosecurity limits that preclude the importation of live cattle.
This has had a significant impact on the agriculture industry on Norfolk Island, with fresh genetics not readily available.
Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast (RDAMNC) and Norfolk Island (NI) has successfully engaged with the Norfolk Island Cattle Association (NICA), The Department of Infrastructure, Information, Technology, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (DITRDCA), Breeder Genetics and the Norfolk Island Regional Council (NIRC) to facilitate the development of an Assisted Reproductive Program (ARP) for the cattle population on Norfolk Island.
The severity of the issue was addressed with RDAMNC and NI during an extended visit to the island by CEO, Dr Madeleine Lawler in late 2023. It was identified that without urgent intervention, the industry would collapse.
Since that time, RDAMNC and NI has been able to secure some additional funding from DITRDCA, engage Breeder Genetics to provide cattle industry expertise, support the delivery of a workshop on ARPs by Angus Australia and Breeder Genetics to NICA and, with the assistance of Breeder Genetics, secure the services of world class technicians to conduct the insemination process later this year.
RDAMNC and NI is incredibly grateful to all the stakeholders that have been able to engage and work together to facilitate this program.
RDAMNC chair, Kieren Dell said they are "immensely proud" to be in a position to facilitate the partnership.
"[This will] hopefully result in the rejuvenation of the cattle industry on Norfolk Island," he said.
"The RDAMNC and NI Board has been incredibly supportive of this project, and we look forward to continuing to engage with the Norfolk Island community and other stakeholders to facilitate more opportunities such as this going forward."
Acting RDAMNC CEO Dianne Wall said the success of the program will make a significant economic, cultural and environmental contribution to cattle producers and the community on Norfolk Island.
"We are thrilled to see the project get this far and we have our fingers well and truly crossed for a successful outcome from the insemination process," she said.
