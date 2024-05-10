Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Centenarian celebrations: Max Ramsey reaches new milestone

Abi Kirkland
By Abi Kirkland
May 11 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Laurieton local, Maxwell (Max) Ramsey has celebrated 100 years of his happy life with family and friends on Monday, May 6.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abi Kirkland

Abi Kirkland

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.