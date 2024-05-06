Window displays to continue: Circle of Friends relocate to The Department Store

The Circle of Friends franchise has signed a three-year lease on The Department Store premises in Wauchope with a promise to maintain the long-held Christmas window tradition.
The Hastings Co-op announced its decision to close the beloved store in March 2024 to ensure the Co-op's financial sustainability and protect members' interests.
Hastings Co-op CEO Nick de Groot is positive about the move, with Wauchope's Circle of Friends relocating to the premises after The Department Store closes on August 31.
"We understand the community's disappointment when the difficult decision was made to close The Department Store, but we are excited to work with Circle of Friends," he said.
"It is fantastic news for our town and a great outcome for everyone involved."
Circle of Friends has agreed to offer a five per cent discount for Co-op members.
"They're already a drawcard for shoppers to the Hastings, and in the medium-term, we have plans to re-develop the site so its rich legacy can live on," Mr de Groot said.
There are currently 12 Circle of Friends stores across the Mid North Coast, including locations in Wauchope, Taree and Port Macquarie.
The stores offer clothing, homewares, furniture, jewellery, handbags and gifts.
Circle of Friends owner Ken Logan said he intends to open in mid-September.
"We're thrilled to be part of the Hastings community and intend to expand on the Hastings Co-op's commitment to community engagement," Mr Logan said.
He intends for the popular window displays to continue and feature community groups such as Wauchope Patchwork and Quilters and Wauchope Show Society.
For further updates follow the Circle of Friends Wauchope Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.