Gala kicks off Iona Football Club's celebrations for Female Football Week

In honour of Female Football week, one local club is celebrating it's players with a women's football gala day.
Iona Sports Football Club is hosting the gala day for their club members on Tuesday, May 14 after wet weather postponed their original gala date.
"Female Football Week is a national initiative to celebrate the popularity of women in football at the moment," club president Tony Judge said.
"So we've jumped on board with that and we want to celebrate it at our club.
"We're very proud of the achievements our female players have made especially this year with our first ever women's team so we certainly look forward to be on the back of that and encouraging female participation to continue to grow."
The club has had a number of achievements in recent years with their women's team making their debut in 2024.
Last year, the under-14s team were invited to attend the opening ceremony of FIFA Women's World Cup.
More recently, the club's under-16 players have been travelling well in their competition.
But Mr Judge said it wasn't just about success.
"For me its about having a pathway for the women and girls in our club to make lifeline sport," he said.
"We celebrate all our successes but... with our women's team we now have under 6s all the way through to women's football."
Female Football Week is an nationwide initiative encouraged by the Australian Football Federation.
"This is something that comes from higher up for all clubs to participate in to try and encourage more females to play football," under-16s coach Peta Alexopoulos said.
The club has seen an increase of female players with 30 per cent of registered players being women.
Ms Alexopoulos credited the rising popularity of the sport due to the celebration and success of the Matilda's last year.
"It had a national presence in girls, women and even young boys hearts," she said.
"They're role models for our girls to live up to."
The club now even has role models within Iona to inspire younger players with the creation of its women's team.
Iona Football Club women's player Alexa Harvey first started playing football this year.
"We're a team of some experienced players but most of us are just mums having a go for the first time and enjoying ourselves," she said.
"I thought it would be a great way to get fit in my 40s, learn a new skill and enjoy the company of the other women that are in there."
For her daughter Emmeline, its a proud moment.
She said she likes watching her Mum play.
"Because [she's] never played it and I want to see how good [she's] been going!"
For long time player Zara Alexopoulos, it's exciting to see more players join.
"It's just nice to see that other girls want to play football, and it's not dying down but increasing," she said.
The superskills gala day will be open to Iona club members with a group session with the women's team, individual activities, and a specialist skill session with a goal keeper.
A barbecue run by the men's football team will feed players for the day.
