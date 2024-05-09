Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Gala kicks off Iona Football Club's celebrations for Female Football Week

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
May 9 2024 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Iona Sports Football Club is hosting the superskills gala day for their club members in honour of Female Football Week. Picture by Emily Walker
Iona Sports Football Club is hosting the superskills gala day for their club members in honour of Female Football Week. Picture by Emily Walker

In honour of Female Football week, one local club is celebrating it's players with a women's football gala day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.