Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Port Macquarie Sharks' fin-tastic takeover on this week's On the Bench

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
May 3 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning River Times sports reporter Mick McDonald, Port Macquarie Sharks president Mick Dormer, Sharks first grade coach Mat Hogan and Port Macquarie News sports reporter Mardi Borg. Picture by Scott Calvin
Manning River Times sports reporter Mick McDonald, Port Macquarie Sharks president Mick Dormer, Sharks first grade coach Mat Hogan and Port Macquarie News sports reporter Mardi Borg. Picture by Scott Calvin

Tune in at 4pm today, May 3, for a special On the Bench episode filmed for the first time in Port Macquarie, where the Port Macquarie Sharks make a splash by taking the spotlight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.