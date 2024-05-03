Port Macquarie Sharks' fin-tastic takeover on this week's On the Bench

Tune in at 4pm today, May 3, for a special On the Bench episode filmed for the first time in Port Macquarie, where the Port Macquarie Sharks make a splash by taking the spotlight.
The episode features Port Sharks president Mick Dormer and first grade coach Mat Hogan, alongside hosts Mick McDonald from the Manning River Times and Mardi Borg from the Port News.
The guests also discuss the Sharks' performance last weekend, their season outlook, and the importance of a positive club culture.
The potential top four teams are speculated to include Old Bar, Port Sharks, Mustangs, and Wingham, with thoughts on surprise contenders.
Other topics include the points system's impact on player recruitment, and large crowds at the t ==opening round games and Lake Cathie's inclusion in the under 18s.
Catch the episode on the Manning River Times, Port News, and Macleay Argus Facebook pages for all the action.
On the Bench will return to Port Macquarie in future weeks with more northern coaches, players and officials joining the show.
