Council to conduct berm scrape between beach and Lake Cathie

Following weeks of close monitoring of the Lake Cathie water levels, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has made the decision to scrape the sand berm between the beach and Lake Cathie to protect sewer infrastructure.
With water levels now beyond the 1.6 metre AHD (Australian Height Datum) mark, and forecasted rain on the horizon, it has been determined that this will likely impact the council's sewer infrastructure which becomes inundated at 1.89m.
With the threat of water levels continuing to rise, the council has decided that a berm scrape will be conducted on Friday, May 3 to prevent water entering the sewer network.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Coast and Estuary Coordinator, Ben Foster, said that following consultation with key government agencies and experts, the council will now proceed with caution to lower an area of the sand berm by scraping a 10 metre wide dry channel at a height above the current water level.
"In the week since our last update regarding rising water levels at Lake Cathie, we have spent every day monitoring for changes to these water levels to determine the most appropriate course of action in the best interests of the community and the environment," Mr Foster said.
"With the forecast of further rainfall, it has been determined that these rising water levels would likely impact our sewer network. That is why council, in consultation with Government stakeholders, have agreed to enact a berm scrape that will reduce risk of more serious flooding.
"Based on the current expert advice this is the preferred method for flood mitigation, and one that will provide the best chance of allowing rising water levels to flow over the berm and mimic a natural lake overflow before reaching critical sewer assets."
As soon as is practicable to do so on Friday, the council will begin to deploy earth moving equipment on to the beach to enact the berm scrape. The council requests everyone to please stay out of the work zone and keep a safe distance to allow the works to be undertaken.
The council would also like to remind the community that any unauthorised digging at the berm resulting in an opening is unlawful and may also result in significant safety concerns and environmental impacts.
