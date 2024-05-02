Port Macquarie News
Council to conduct berm scrape between beach and Lake Cathie

By Staff Reporters
May 2 2024 - 2:03pm
A berm scrape will be conducted on Friday, May 3 to prevent water entering the sewer network at Lake Cathie. Picture, PMHC
Following weeks of close monitoring of the Lake Cathie water levels, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has made the decision to scrape the sand berm between the beach and Lake Cathie to protect sewer infrastructure.

