First Nations athletes to take on Ironman Australia in world-first program

A world-first program will see six First Nations athletes take on the iconic Ironman Australia in Port Macquarie this Sunday 5 May.
The IronMob Program, developed by TriMob, a pioneering First Nations organisation dedicated to empowering its community through triathlon, has been working with the group for more than a year to prepare them to take on the 3.8km swim, 180km ride and 42.2km run.
The six athletes, Robert Briggs, Leisa Leon, Raymond Landers, Bobby Maher, Koorinya Moreton and Oliver Whiteley, are hoping to join a small group of Australian First Nations athletes to have completed an Ironman.
The program has been developed by TriMob founder Nat Heath, himself a multiple-time Ironman competitor.
Heath said that when he established TriMob in 2020, the goal was to increase the involvement of First Nations people in triathlons and to create a space for Australians who enjoy swimming, biking, and running to connect and celebrate First Nations cultures by finding common ground.
"However, I wanted to do something that I thought would be more powerful and create a program that could empower First Nations people by completing the hardest one-day event possible," he said.
"Through our research, we know of only 13 First Nations people to do an Ironman triathlon which is a huge under-representation.
"I wanted to set about changing this and in the process it would inspire other First Nations people to join the TriMob community. I'm just really proud of the six IronMob athletes to get to this point."
All six IronMob athletes have overcome numerous challenges to get themselves to the start line in Port Macquarie.
Sunday is set to be an emotional day for those not only taking on the 226km challenge on the race course but those who have supported them in their journey.
Heath said that while qualifying and competing at the 2015 Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawai'i, was significant, this was his biggest achievement.
"To be a part of creating real change for my people but also the sport of triathlon and Ironman, is something that I am really proud of," he said.
"But this is also just the start, I'm focused with TriMob to continually push what is possible for our people, Australia and the sport."
For Koorinya Moreton, Sunday is the culmination of more than 18 months of hard work.
"The IronMob project has been truly empowering for me," she said. "Throughout the project, we've been able to connect with mob, on-country to train, race and really push ourselves
"Each experience has increased my confidence, encouraging me to continuously challenge myself by taking risks, helping me to become a much stronger person, both physically and mentally.
"I'm a very different person to who I was 12-18 months ago, in the most positive way possible."
Bobby Maher heads into Ironman Australia knowing that the hard work and sacrifices from the group throughout the program will give them the best chance at success and that they have the opportunity to inspire many within their community.
"I feel very proud, and grateful for the experience and the opportunity," Maher said. "Being a part of the program makes me feel proud to showcase First Nations people as strong, resilient and capable people.
"I want to support other mobs to participate, have fun in the sport, connect with others and see what their potential may be.
Maher said crossing the finish line will be "a proud moment to celebrate the hard work and commitment" of the last two years.
"It will also mean that there are six more First Nations people to have completed an Ironman, which is huge," she said.
"I hope it inspires family and other mob to try new things, get into triathlon, be a part of a great community like TriMob and to dream big."
Like the rest of the group, what actually happens to the mind and body during an Ironman is set to be a new experience for Robert Briggs, but one he's ready to tackle head on.
""It's hard to know what will happen; I consider myself an old leather boot tough, I guess, and DNF (Did Not Finish) is not an option," Briggs said. "The time and effort it takes to do the training is enormous, but I feel amazing.
"A lot of the people in my father's country in Gumbaynggirr country and family and community in my mother's country, which is Yuin country, know what I am about to do," he said.
"My daughter, son and nieces and nephews are all behind me and TriMob along with all the communities that I'm a part of are all watching this space."
Sunday's event will be the 37th running of Ironman Australia, with athletes heading from across Australia and around the world to take on the iconic event, culminating with the famous Ironman finish line on Port Macquarie's Town Green.
