Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

What's biting: rain may dampen Mid North Coast fishing dreams

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated May 2 2024 - 12:05pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junior angler Jacob Pope with a cracking 74cm flathead he caught on a live garfish in Limeburners Creek. Picture, supplied
Junior angler Jacob Pope with a cracking 74cm flathead he caught on a live garfish in Limeburners Creek. Picture, supplied

May usually accompanies the prime angling season on the Mid North Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.