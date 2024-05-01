What's biting: rain may dampen Mid North Coast fishing dreams

May usually accompanies the prime angling season on the Mid North Coast.
Think balmy days, comfortable temperatures, and a chance to tussle with a trophy catch, no matter your angling fancy. But this year, Mother Nature seems to have other plans.
Long-range forecasts are throwing us curveballs with heavy rain, big swells, and cooler conditions could dampen our fishing spirits for the rest of the month.
The Hastings River served up a mixed bag for anglers this past weekend, with some fantastic catches alongside a looming wet forecast.
Luderick took center stage, with anglers reporting excellent results using weed as bait.
Both the local wharfs and the breakwalls near the entrance proved productive for this tasty species.
Beach fishing offered some good news as well.
Tailor numbers are on the rise across most beaches, and some anglers enjoyed decent catches.
Bream fishing remains strong, with reports of fish exceeding a kilo landed from Lighthouse and North Shore beach.
Rock fishermen have much to celebrate. Drummer continue to be pulled in good numbers from Point Plomer and around the Lighthouse, with the best of the season yet to come.
Luderick fishing from the rocks remains productive, offering another option for those casting a line from the shore.
Venturing offshore, spanish mackerel are keeping anglers entertained, with decent catches reported straight out the front.
Bottom fishing yielded some success as well, with snapper present in reasonable numbers around the 40-meter mark.
A few lucky anglers even managed to land pearl perch and kingfish further offshore.
As the rain rolls in, our focus shifts south. With the predicted rain, Lake Cathie might burst its banks soon.
This could actually improve the angling scene once some tidal ocean water filters through the system.
Pay close attention to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Facebook page and website for updates on the lake's status.
In the Camden Haven River, luderick fans rejoice! Numbers have picked up noticeably.
Experiment with greenweed, flies, and cabbage to find what works best on the day.
Flathead remain active in most locations, so grab some whitebait or lures and get casting.
Off the beaches, school mulloway are making an appearance between Dunbogan and Diamond Head.
Remember, many of these fish will be undersize, so responsible release practices are highly encouraged.
Rock fishing anglers targeting the washes are finding good numbers of bream, luderick, and especially drummer, which is great news for this time of year.
The key to success is locating rock pools free of sand.
These locations can change daily depending on the swell direction and size, so be prepared to adapt your approach.
The Macleay is a tale of two experiences this week.
Offshore, things can get exciting! When the current picks up, mackerel fishing goes hot. But calm conditions bring the action to a standstill.
Venture further out for a deep drop fishing session and you might be rewarded with some nice kingfish and bar cod.
In the river itself, bream are keeping things consistent in terms of numbers and quality. Downsize your tackle - light line and minimal lead will do the trick. Try gut and strip baits, or if you prefer artificials, soft vibes and plastics fished in deeper sections are working well.
Flathead enthusiasts are also in luck. Some impressive models reaching close to a meter were caught last weekend. Suspending minnows and soft vibes seem to be the most effective lure profiles.
Luderick numbers are on the rise, with the breakwalls offering some productive fishing grounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.