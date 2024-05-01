Images released as police re-appeal for information into theft of NPWS vehicles

New images have been released as part of the ongoing investigation into a break-in at a National Parks and Wildlife Service depot in Port Macquarie earlier this year.
Between February 19 and 20, 2024, three Toyota Landcruisers, a Toyota Hilux, several chainsaws, and other items were stolen from the depot on Blackbutt Road.
Rural Crime Investigators from the Mid North Coast Police District began investigating the incident under Strike Force Inverary.
On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, investigators located the Toyota Hilux at Kings Ridge, King Creek. The vehicle, along with several items inside, was seized and forensically examined by specialist police.
On Saturday, February 24, investigators executed a search warrant at a rural property on Tipperary Road, Lorne, where a Landcruiser was located and seized.
This vehicle has also undergone forensic examination.
Images of the two recovered vehicles have now been released, and anyone able to identify the driver in the images is urged to come forward.
Anyone with relevant information or footage is encouraged to contact Kempsey Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 as inquiries continue.
