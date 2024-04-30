Join the flash mob performing at this year's Art Walk

Dance is for everybody, and everybody is invited to be a part of a flash mob set to perform at the 2024 Art Walk in Port Macquarie.
Inclusive dance company Bring a Plate (BAP) is facilitating the performance and encouraging the wider Port Macquarie-Hastings and Kempsey Shire community to get involved.
Community Coordinator, Performer, Facilitator for the Crescent Head arm of BAP, Jaqueline Driscoll is eager to bring together an extended community to showcase the various aspects of the Mid North Coast; from country to coast, farmers to surfers, young and old, experienced dancers and total beginners.
"It's a really cool opportunity to showcase all of the interesting community members that are in this area," Ms Driscoll said.
BAP's mission is to get people dancing, while changing Australian society's perception of who can dance, how to dance and where to dance.
"BAP is about exploring dance places outside of workshops and studios and finding spaces to get a greater range of the community, and also connect with the outdoors," Ms Driscoll said.
Launched in Brisbane in 2017, BAP made its way to Crescent Head in September of 2023 introducing weekly casual outdoor dance classes, creating connections within the local community.
Now, BAP is bringing a flash mob to Port Macquarie.
Accepted in to this year's Art Walk, the performance will happen on Friday June 7 2024, when the main streets and foreshore of Port Macquarie come alive with visual art, music, installations, dance and more.
The crew will pop-up in various locations throughout the night, flash mob style, ready to surprise onlookers and share the energy with unsuspecting audiences.
Leading up to the event, BAP will host three one-and-a-half-hour workshops for participants in the Crescent Head / South Kempsey area on a Tuesday (21 and 28 May and June 4).
"We've already sold a fair few tickets, and really wanted to subsidise the cost and make it as affordable as possible, so it's three workshops for [a total of] $35, which we hope is affordable in these times," Ms Driscoll said.
Ms Driscoll says the flash mob is for anyone and everyone.
"No matter what your experience is in dance, even if you have never been to a dance class or you don't even count yourself a dancer at a wedding or an event, or it makes you nervous, it's really for anyone and when we say that we really mean it."
The project is about removing barriers that get in the way of people having a good time.
"It's really for anyone and it's really about cultivating joy," Ms Driscoll said.
"So if you've had a rough year, or you're looking for something new, or you're looking to shake things up a bit, or make friends, there's something really special about connecting with people through dance - it creates a really nice bond."
"If you're thinking 'I'm not cool enough, I'm not coordinated enough, I'm too old'...no matter what, if you have a body let's move it."
Ms Driscoll says the more the merrier. "A big crew would be amazing," she said. "If we need a bigger bus, then we'll get one."
The most important thing about the performance is cultivating connection and community, while spreading joy.
"Dance has an incredible effect on people that watch because we're basically just so excited and just so happy, it's hard not to smile when it's all different ages, kids and adults."
Those who wish to join the dance are encouraged to sign up before May 18 (participants must be aged 7+).
For more details and to sign up to be a part of the Flash Mob head to Bring a Plate website here.
