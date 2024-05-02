Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rachele Sanderson's Heart of Courage: racing with purpose in eighth Ironman

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated May 2 2024 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rachele Sanderson, a familiar face in Port Macquarie, is gearing up for her eighth Ironman Australia on May 5, and this year, she's racing for a cause that's close to her heart.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.