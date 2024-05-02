Rachele Sanderson's Heart of Courage: racing with purpose in eighth Ironman

Rachele Sanderson, a familiar face in Port Macquarie, is gearing up for her eighth Ironman Australia on May 5, and this year, she's racing for a cause that's close to her heart.
Sanderson's Ironman journey began in 2015 and has since become an important part of her life.
Her introduction to Ironman was sparked by a meeting with Melinda Cockshut, co-founder of the Heart of Courage Project, who was competing at the time.
The encounter not only led to a lasting friendship but also inspired Sanderson to race for a cause she believes in.
Sanderson said the Heart of Courage Project, which focuses on improving regional cancer outcomes, particularly First Nation cancer imbalances, is close to her heart.
"So many people have been affected by cancer," she said. "Personally, my father and father-in-law have been diagnosed with cancer and are currently receiving ongoing treatment."
Sanderson said the recent passing of local sporting athlete Julie Parish, due to cancer, has also been a significant loss to the triathlon community.
Julie "Singe" (as she was known) passed away in March 2023 but has left behind a sizable legacy.
Competing 23 times in Tri Challenge events, Julie was known as much for her graciousness as her physical stamina, frequently assisting fellow competitors to change a tyre, loaning them equipment, or simply provide advice and encouragement.
As well as the Tri Challenge, Julie was a veteran of seven Port Macquarie Ironman competitions, the organisers of that event making her a life member in recognition of her achievements shortly before her death.
"She was one of my first triathlon friends back when I first started," Sanderson said.
The funds raised through the Heart of Courage Project will benefit the local community, supporting individuals like Sanderson's loved ones who are battling cancer.
"It's really nice to know that the funding will support our local people," she said.
Sanderson has always been an active sportsperson, with a particular passion for Ironman.
She even completed a self-supported Ironman during the COVID-19 lockdown, bringing her unofficial total Ironman count to nine
In 2021, she became the first woman from the Mid North Coast to complete an Ultraman Australia course at Noosa
For Sanderson, Ironman is more than just a race; it's a way of life.
"Competing in an Ironman is such an amazing experience," she said. "I have an amazing passion for the sport.
"For me, personally, it's all about being able to maintain great mental health by staying active.
"I love the training, racing, and being able to meet other like-minded people and make lots of friends along the way."
Sanderson, who has lived in Port Macquarie for 40 years, said competing in a national event in front of her community holds special significance for her.
"It's absolutely incredible," she said. "I have people supporting me from my work, other sporting groups, and my family. Even the general public is so supportive.
"It's an amazing feeling as a local athlete to see that support as you compete."
This year's Ironman Australia will be extra special for Sanderson as she prepares to race alongside her 23-year-old son, Isacc, who is taking on his first Ironman.
"It's going to be really exciting to be out on the course with him on Sunday," she said. "He's very excited to be part of it this year."
Sanderson will also be joined by other athletes from her triathlon club.
Ironman Australia kicks off on Sunday, May 5.
