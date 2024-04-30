Bonza blues: future of Port Macquarie to Melbourne flights uncertain

The future of Bonza flights between Port Macquarie and Melbourne has been left up in the air after the regional airline grounded flights on Tuesday, April 30 as the company's "ongoing viability" is assessed.
"Bonza has temporarily suspended services due to be operated today, as discussions are currently underway regarding the ongoing viability of the business," Bonza CEO Tim Jordan said.
"We apologise to our customers who are impacted by this and we're working as quickly as possible to determine a way forward that ensures there is ongoing competition in the Australian domestic aviation market."
The next Bonza flight to and from Port Macquarie Airport is scheduled for Thursday, May 2.
Port Macquarie Airport Business Manager Brian Carson said he received written correspondence that Bonza Airlines has temporarily suspended services for Tuesday, April 30.
"At this early stage, there is no indication as to what immediate impacts this will have for the tri-weekly Port Macquarie to Melbourne route, with the next flight scheduled to depart on Thursday," he said.
"Airport operations staff are closely monitoring ongoing updates and information released from Bonza."
Four flights destined for the Gold Coast were scrapped in the morning of April 30, from Mackay, Melbourne (Avalon), Launceston and Proserpine.
Flights from Sunshine Coast Airport to Newcastle and Rockhampton were cancelled while others destined for Avalon, Mildura and Mackay were still listed.
Virgin, Qantas and Jetstar have all confirmed they would provide complimentary travel where possible.
Port Macquarie News Journalist Emily Walker recently booked a return trip with Bonza from Port Macquarie to Melbourne, with the flights confirmed on April 29.
She is scheduled to fly to Melbourne with Bonza on May 11 and return on May 25.
At this stage, she has received no update regarding her flights and she hasn't been contacted by Bonza.
The Port News has contacted Bonza for comment.
The Australian Government has established a hotline for stranded passengers which can be called on 1800 069 244 and is open until 10pm on April 30.
The first seed for low-cost carrier Bonza was planted as an idea 15 years ago by Tim Jordan and his wife Simone on the verandah of their Urunga home on the Mid North Coast.
The airline has been operating out of Port Macquarie Airport since April 13, 2023.
