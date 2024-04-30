Port Macquarie News
Bonza blues: future of Port Macquarie to Melbourne flights uncertain

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
April 30 2024 - 2:51pm
The future of Bonza flights between Port Macquarie and Melbourne has been left up in the air after the regional airline grounded flights on Tuesday, April 30 as the company's "ongoing viability" is assessed.

Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

