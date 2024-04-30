'Long time coming': Lake Cathie Ambulance Station officially opens

After years of community feedback, and searches for a suitable site, the long-awaited Lake Cathie Ambulance station has officially opened.
The station which has been in operation since November 2023, celebrated it's official opening with ambulance staff, representative and community members gathering at the new facilities on Tuesday, April 30.
Acting Station Officer of Lake Cathie Brae Pettiford said that the community response so far had been overwhelmingly positive.
"Everyone seems really happy we're now operational in the area and being able to provide that out of hospital care to them quite promptly and efficiently," he said.
Prior to the establishment of the Lake Cathie station, the average response time for an ambulance from Port Macquarie to the area was 18 minutes.
"It's dramatically reduced response times to the local area which is really good," Mr Pettiford said.
"Those response times now are as little as five minutes now I think."
The new station was first announced in November, 2020 with a site at 1237 Ocean Drive selected in September, 2021.
The new facility was funded through stage two of the NSW government's Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration (RAIR) program.
The $232 million program which is currently being delivered across NSW aims to provide or upgrade 54 ambulance stations.
NSW Ambulance Acting Associate Director of Clinical Ops for the North Coast Sector Brad Goodwin said that an official opening was a really good symbolic moment for the community.
"It announces our presence for the first time in Lake Cathie," he said.
"And it also demonstrates that with this extra capacity and the network, that our patients will get the best care they can possibly get."
Other members of the community including representatives from Marine Rescue, Mid North Coast police and Surf Life Saving were also in attendance to celebrate the opening.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams, whose party was in power when the facility was first announced, was unable to attend the opening due to scheduling conflicts.
Mr Goodwin, Acting Senior Assistant Commissioner Paula Sinclair and Labor spokesperson for Port Macquarie Cameron Murphy MLC spoke at the official opening.
"Today's celebration has been a long time coming," Ass. Comm Sinclair said.
"And it's great to make a milestone to celebrate with local paramedics who call Lake Cathie home."
Mr Murphy said it was important to have a modern new facility like this one.
"This new building provides a more comfortable working environment for our dedicated paramedics to tailor the needs of the local community and enhance out-of-hospital care in the Lake Cathie, Bonny Hills and surrounding areas," he said.
The new Lake Cathie station features accommodation and rest facilities for paramedics, parking for up to four emergency vehicles, logistics and storage areas as well as office areas.
