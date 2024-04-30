Port Macquarie Dolphins face tough games in double-header | photos

The Port Macquarie Dolphins had a busy day with a double-header at home on Saturday, April 27. The senior men's team faced a tough match against the Blacktown Storm, ultimately falling short with a narrow 101-90 defeat.
The team will soon welcome back some key players, including Logan Myers and Harry Bates, who are returning from the United States where they play college basketball with the Central Maine Mustangs.
They will be joined by Port Macquarie junior player Darcy Pares who is also returning from America during the college basketball off-season.
On the women's side, the Dolphins also faced a challenging game, losing to the Coffs Harbour Suns with a final score of 49-67.
This marks their second game of the season, and they will be eager to bounce back in round three when they face Central Coast and Newcastle on Saturday, May 11.
The Dolphins women's team had a strong debut in the Spalding Waratah Senior League women's basketball competition last week in Tamworth, securing a victory against the Tamworth Thunderbolts.
Looking ahead, the men's team is preparing to face the Camden Valley Wildfire on Saturday, May 4.
