Wauchope Blues looking to bounce back after first-round loss to Old Bar

It was always going to be a tough task for the Wauchope Blues to defeat the defending premiers, the Old Bar Pirates, on the Pirates' home turf in the Group Three Rugby League season opener
In the end, the challenge proved too great with the Pirates running in six tries to beat the Blues 26-6
"It was a very heavy track, very muddy, which didn't suit us that much, so I was pretty happy with the team's effort in those conditions," Wauchope Blues captain-coach Beau White said.
"It was a big ask to go to Old Bar and defeat the defending premiers, but for the team to keep it 16-6 at halftime and defend again in the second half was unreal."
White said there was plenty to work on in the week leading up to their clash against the Port City Breakers at Wauchope on Saturday, May 4.
"We just need to work on our attack, and tighten up our defence a bit more," he said.
"We're hoping it's a dry track out here to help our outside backs."
White said he's looking forward to playing their first home game of the season.
"Hopefully, the crowd gives us the edge to win the game."
Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry said goal kicking remains a problem after their win against Wauchope.
"We missed five goals,'' Henry said.
"Most of the shots were from out wide, but we still need a goal kicker, it's the same issue that we had last year.''
Simon Wise and Shane Nigel were both used as goal kickers against the Blues but both have their problems.
"We'll have an old fashioned kick off at training this week to see who our best option is,'' Henry said.
"Lucky we score enough tries, but it's not ideal.''
Wauchope put first points on the board with a converted try, however, the Pirates were in charge by halftime when they led 16-6.
"It was very dour. We had a lot of rain out here on Friday night and we had a lot of league tag games here on Friday as well,'' Henry said.
"Then we had four games on Saturday before we played, so it was pretty slow going.''
Henry said it was far from a perfect performance from the Pirates.
"We probably played at 60 per cent. But we're not too worried, it'll come together as the season goes on,'' he said.
Henry said the outside backs, led by Nigel, pave the way for the win.
"We we started to bog down they came in to do some work and their footwork caused plenty of problems for the defence,'' he said.
"John Stanley at fullback got our player of the match and he set up a couple of tries. They couldn't really handle Shane Nigel, while having Jaxson Longa back was a bonus, the was pretty big for us in defence.''
The Pirates will meet Taree City at the Jack Neal Oval on Saturday.
