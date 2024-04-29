Port Macquarie man caught drink-driving over Anzac Day long weekend

Two people on the Mid North Coast have had their licence suspended after being caught speeding and drink-driving over the Anzac Day long weekend.
About 6.35pm on Saturday, April 27 officers attached to the Mid North Coast Highway Patrol responded to complaints about the manner of driving of a white Subaru Forester in the Port Macquarie area.
The Subaru was located and stopped on Gordon Street.
The driver, a 46-year-old man, was subjected to a roadside breath test, returning a positive result.
Checks revealed vehicle's registration had expired in January 2024.
The man was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where a secondary breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.277.
He was issued a court attendance notice for drive with high-range PCA and is due to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, June 19.
The man's licence was also suspended, and he was issued infringement notices for driving the vehicle unregistered/uninsured.
About 1.30pm on Thursday, April 25 officers attached to the Mid North Coast Traffic and Highway Patrol were conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Pacific Highway, Kundabung when a Toyota Camry was detected traveling at 147km/h in the signposted 110km/h speed zone.
The driver, a 23-year-old man, produced a provisional P1 licence, restricted to 90km/h.
An inspection of the Toyota revealed that the front tyres had no tread left on them.
The driver was issued an infringement notice for exceed speed limit more than 45km/h and use unsafe/unserviceable vehicle on road.
His licence was also suspended for six months, and the registration plates were confiscated for three months.
The full statistics across the Northern Region were:
The Anzac Day traffic operation commenced at 12.01am on Wednesday, April 24 and concluded at 11.59pm on Sunday, April 28.
Double demerit points were in force for the duration of the operation for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said it was disappointing to still see risky driving behaviour.
"Police will continue to target speeding, distracted driving, and alcohol and drug use to make sure everyone can get to their destinations safely," she said.
