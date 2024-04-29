Quack's incredible! Port Macquarie Lions' 2024 Duck Race makes a splash

The annual Port Macquarie Lions' Duck Race has made a splash at Kooloonbung Creek on Sunday, April 28- all in the name of raising funds for local charities and organisations.
Over 1,500 rubber ducks were dropped into the water for the race to raise money for Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Speciality Services, Marine Rescue Port Macquarie and the Hastings Education Fund.
Lions member and chairman of the duck race committee John Fulton said that the race which his normally held during Easter had to moved to later in the year due to tides.
"The tides at Easter were not suitable to running a duck race," he said.
"We're dependent on getting the outgoing tide for our race and we have to have an outgoing tide in the middle of the day.
"So this was the earliest opportunity we could have to run the race."
The sun was out as crowds gathered on the bank to watch the ducks race with Marine Rescue ensuring ducks didn't get past the barrier or putting wayward racers back into the water.
Approximately 1,500 ducks were sold for the public race with a second race for local business selling around 320 ducks.
With the massive support from the public, Mr Fulton said the group may try and expand the event next year.
Port Macquarie Lion's always supports Marine Rescue and the Hastings Education Fund each year with the duck race with a third charity or organisation being chosen each year.
This year is the first time the organisation has elected Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Speciality Services to be a recipient.
"We try to rotate that a bit every year to a local worthy recipeint," Mr Fulton said.
"We've chosen well... to support the domestic and family violence services locally."
Public race winners
Business race winners
