Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie Sharks sink Taree City in Group 3 season opener

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated April 29 2024 - 2:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Port Macquarie Sharks opened their 2024 Group Three Rugby League campaign with a strong 16-4 victory against Taree City.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.