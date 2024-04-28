Port United dominates in Zone Premier League game against Kempsey Saints

Port United have continued their winning start in the Zone Premier League 2024 season in their weekend game against the Kempsey Saints.
A strong debut from reserve grade players Lukas Souter and Cameron Grieg in the first grade match proved to be beneficial for the home team.
After a few missed opportunities for United, Souter pushed through with a goal in the first half.
But Kempsey Saint's coach Dean Crotty said he was happy with the first half.
"I was fairly confident going into the second half," he said.
"A few of the guys lacked a bit of fitness towards the end."
The game fell in Port United's favour in the second half with the team finding their momentum.
United's Noah Carter advanced the ball but was stopped by the Saint's goal keeper.*
As the ball came back out, Port's Matt Ball swatted the ball to the back of the net, earning the second point for the team.
Souter made his mark again by securing another goal, leaving United victorious with a 3-0 score.
Port United's acting first grade coach Adam Breust said the team dominated.
"I think we had them pretty much pegged in their half [of the field] for most of that second half," he said.
"Chester Wade.... dominated the middle and got us to where we were."
Crotty didn't finish the game
"Overall, it wasn't too bad," he said.
"That's the closest game we've had with them as far as scores and gains are concerned."
"I'm looking forward to running into them again on our fields actually."
The visiting team were missing main striker Angus Patterson who secured two points for the team in their 2-2 draw against Port Saints the week prior.
It was a round to make up for the previously called off round from the start of the season that other teams in the League didn't have to partake in.
With more players due to be back this weekend, Crotty is feeling confident for the game ahead against the Macleay Valley Rangers.
"I think the Ranger haven't had too many games to get a bit of match fitness under their belt so," he said.
"And we've had two already so we might have that as an advantage."
Port United will also be staying local playing off against Port Saints.
With their first grade coach Brett Swain due to return back, Breust said that the team is expecting a big game.
"We've got a couple of blokes out which will make it even harder," he said.
"So those couple of first graders might need to stay in the fold."
