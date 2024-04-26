Anzac Day shows the strength of our community

Every year, the newsroom is in a flurry for Anzac Day.
Ahead of the date, reporters are already planning which dawn service to attend, which marches to follow, and where to position ourselves to get the best photos of attendees.
This year was no different.
Port Macquarie News journalist Mardi Borg was awake at the crack of dawn to cover the Port Macquarie dawn service as well as the march and main service later that day.
I was also up early to attend the Wauchope dawn service while fellow reporter Abi Kirkland travelled to cover the Laurieton commemorative service.
Each service was uniquely different to one another but what they all had in common was that members of the community came out in droves to support these local events.
Current and former servicemen and women travel took part in the marches, family members pinned rosemary and medals to their chest in a promise to remember the sacrifice of loved ones and other members of the community attended to show their support for the day.
There was also an incredible amount of people who put in work behind the scenes to make the day possible.
School children came to speak at the service whilst on holiday, musicians woke up early to perform the Last Post, and community groups like the NSW CWA Wauchope branch handed out programs and rosemary to attendees.
And we can't possibly forget the hard work and effort of local RSL sub-branches.
I was fortunate enough to speak to 100-year-old World War II veteran Roy Boyle ahead of Anzac Day.
He hasn't missed a single Anzac Day march since moving to Port Macquarie over 25 years ago which he largely credits to the support he has gotten from the Port Macquarie RSL sub-branch.
April 25th is a day to commemorate the spirit of the ANZACS but by coincidence, we also get to see our community spirit shine through.
I'm lucky to not only live in a country that so many have sacrificed their lives for but also in a community that dedicates so much work to make sure our troop's memory gets to live on.
Emily Walker
Journalist
