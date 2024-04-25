Thousands commemorate Anzacs at march and main service | photos

Thousands of people have gathered in Port Macquarie for the Anzac Day main service and march, pausing to reflect on the contributions of defence personnel and their sacrifice to Australia.
The event, which followed a well-attended dawn service, provided a poignant moment for the community to remember the Anzacs who served their country with bravery and dedication.
Port Macquarie RSL sub-Branch president Jason Gill said Anzac Day is held to commemorate "the immortal day when the young people of Australia by their deeds of sacrifice, demonstrated to the world at Gallipoli that Australia was truly a nation".
"The sons and daughters of Anzacs came forward without question, accepted gladly, and discharged fully their responsibilities during WWII, Korea, Malaya, Borneo, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and peacekeeping and peacemaking operations in other conflicts," he said.
"On this day, we remember the sacrifice of such men and women for an ideal, for a way of life."
Mr Gill also acknowledged that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Rwanda massacre.
Port Macquarie RSL sub-Branch Padre Ged Oldfield led the prayers at the main service.
The commemorative address was delivered by Imogen Lunn, a student at Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus, who wore her great grandfather's medals.
During her address, Imogen said it was important for young people to acknowledge, remember, and learn about the war efforts of past generations.
"I am proud to honour the efforts of my great grandfather, and I am extremely grateful for the ability to learn about his stories," she said.
"By listening to the experiences of veterans still alive today and revisiting the stories of those lost to the war of the past, Anzac Day presents young people with a valuable reminder of the significance of the Anzac spirit."
Amy Corrigan played the Last Post bugle call.
Wreaths were laid by various organisations across the Hastings while the crowd sang the New Zealand and Australian National Anthems to conclude the service.
