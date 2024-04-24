Local riders gear up for round two of Motocross State Titles

The Hastings Valley Motorcycle Club is gearing up to host round two of the Motocross State Titles.
Following the success of the opening round by the Lake Macquarie Motor Bike Club, the action now shifts to the club's sprawling track on April 27 and 28.
Last year, the club hosted the final round of the Junior MX State Titles. This year, the club is eager to showcase their track once again, which has seen many up-and-coming riders making a mark.
Hastings Valley Motorcycle Club president Greg Harris said the club was honoured to be hosting the event.
"It's very exciting for the club to be hosting an event of this calibre," he said. "It's also great recognition of the hard work and efforts of the committee at our club.
"It's good for the local riders to be competing at the state level at their home ground."
One of the notable local riders to watch is Blake Bohannon, a Yamaha-supported rider, who has been performing well in the Senior 65 and Junior 85 classes.
In the seniors category, Oli Paterno is one to watch as he competes in his first year of seniors.
The club is also excited to see several junior girls competing for top-five finishes in their classes.
Mia Cameron and Aida Harris will be among the junior competitors battling it out over the weekend.
"We're hoping to take advantage of the home track," Mia said.
"We think the competition will be tough, but our goal is to make a podium finish," Aida said.
South Coast rider and nine-time Australian championship winner Matt Moss will be competing in the ProMX class on the weekend.
"I've ridden this track a couple of times over the years, and I really enjoy it," he said. "The club always does well at hosting events, and the riders always enjoy coming here to race.
"I think the competition will be really good, and I think getting off to a good start will be the key to winning this weekend."
