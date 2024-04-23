Dolphins make strong debut in Waratah Senior League women's competition

The Port Macquarie Dolphins have made a strong debut in the Spalding Waratah Senior League women's basketball competition, clinching a victory against the Tamworth Thunderbolts.
After a slow start, the Dolphins managed to find their rhythm early in the second quarter before going on to secure a 59-64 win at Tamworth on Saturday, April 20.
Led by top scorers Georgia Kuchel with 22 points and American import Nyra Williams with 17 points, coach Mark Champion said the Dolphins displayed impressive teamwork and composure throughout the match.
"The game was really promising," he said. "We started a bit slow, but then we settled into the game really well.
"The girls showed a lot of composure and worked really well as a team. When Tamworth took the lead early on, they didn't panic, they stuck to the game plan and had each other's backs."
Champion said he was impressed with the depth of the squad.
"Our two youngest players, Luca Prior and Cara Mcilroy, really brought some great energy and enthusiasm to the team."
Looking forward, the Dolphins have a double-header at home on Saturday, April 27. The women's team will be facing the Coffs Harbour Suns.
"It's going to be an interesting game," Champion said. "I expect that they will be tough competition this weekend, but at the same time, I am more than confident that we are capable of beating them."
The double-header at home on Saturday kicks off with the Dolphin women taking on Coffs Harbour at 3pm, followed by the Dolphin men battling it out against the Blacktown Storm at 6pm.
