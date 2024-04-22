Port Macquarie Magpies fly high with first win of the AFL North Coast season

The Port Macquarie Magpies have kicked off their season with a bang, notching up their first win by defeating Sawtell/Toormina 9.14 (68) to 5.5 (35).
The victory comes after a tough round one loss to Coffs Harbour.
Port Macquarie Magpies coach Greg West said he was happy with the team's performance.
"We were lucky enough to bring some experience into our squad this week, and we had six or seven new players who really stood up during the game," he said.
West said the return of key players to the squad helped them secure the win.
"Tom Easson had a great game, and we had Bill Tydd back, who's been with the club for a long time but was injured last week.
"We also had honest performances from last year's captain-coach Kye Taylor. Luke Hodoniczky was outstanding and so was Oliver South."
West said he saw "positive signs" in the game.
"I think we were disciplined and had intent on what we were trying to achieve, and I think we executed it pretty well. I was very impressed," he said.
"I think we were very committed to our game plan during the wet weather, which set the tone for the entire game.
"I also think we managed to hold possession of the ball for longer periods of the game, which helped us in the long run."
The Magpies will enjoy a bye this weekend before facing Coffs Harbour again in a round-one rematch.
West said he anticipates another tough game but is confident that his team will be better prepared this time around.
"They were quite impressive when we first played them, and I expect much of the same in the upcoming game," he said.
"We were missing a few players in the first game, so I think we will be entering this game in a much better position."
The Port Macquarie Magpies are seeking more players to join their women's side. To help boost their numbers this season, the club is offering free registration. Training is held every Tuesday and Thursday, and anyone aged 16 and over 40 is welcome to join.
