Mother's Day Classic returns to support breast and ovarian cancer research

Twelve women, every day.
That's the number of Australian women who die from breast and ovarian cancer every day in our country.
Mother's Day Classic local organisers are calling for more to be done to increase funding for research to improve survival rates for breast and ovarian cancer, and are inviting everyone to step up on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12to walk or run for research.
Celebrating its 10th event in Port Macquarie this year, the Mother's Day Classic (MDC) has become an annual tradition for many in the Greater Port Macquarie area, attracting people from far and wide to participate in the fun run and walk.
The MDC's goal is to raise awareness of breast and ovarian cancer in local communities and increase money for medical research - to elevate women's health, prevent deaths from breast cancer, and improve the survival outcomes for ovarian cancer.
Held in capital cities and regional towns all across the country, including Port Macquarie, the event has been the biggest donor to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) since it began, raising $44 million for research.
In that time, the five-year survival rate for breast cancer has increased from 84 per cent to 92 per cent.
The survival rates for those diagnosed with ovarian cancer, sadly, are not as strong - it's currently just 49 per cent. That's why, this year the Mother's Day Classic has extended its support to also partner with the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF).
"Tragically over the last 30 years, treatment advances for ovarian cancer have been limited, there is no method of early detection, and recurrence rates are very high," MDC CEO Zara Lawless said.
"Just as the Mother's Day Classic founders said in 1998, this is not good enough, so we say it's not good enough today. Only research can change this.
"This is why the Mother's Day Classic has decided to go further and expand its reach and impact so participants can run or walk in support of ovarian cancer research, in addition to breast cancer research."
Port Macquarie Event Manager and Volunteer, Kylie Bulmer saw the opportunity to bring this event to the area over 10 years ago, and has been a driving force behind the local event since.
"I am kind of honoured to say that I have had the privilege of organising the Port Macquarie Mother's Day Classic event since 2014," Kylie said.
"I wanted to direct my focus to a new charity venture involving the strength and resilience of women and to create a community event to build awareness, support, hope and inspiration for our generous Port Macquarie community.
"We could all learn a thing or two from these mums, sisters, partners, daughters and good friends. The one way we can improve the future for all involved is to hold and participate in events at a local level such as this one.
Fellow Event Manager and Volunteer, Carmen Abi-Saab, esaid she was grateful to be able to support the NBCF's breast cancer research projects and the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation.
"Having been involved with the MDC in varying capacities from 2007-2014 in Melbourne through my work, and since 2017 in Port Macquarie as a volunteer host with the amazing Kylie, I'm so grateful that this year in addition to supporting the NBCF's breast cancer research projects, we'll also be raising funds to support the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation," she said.
"Just a few days before our 2022 MDC I lost one of my closest and oldest friends to aggressive ovarian cancer From diagnosis to death, my friend was taken from us in just 10 months.
"I'm glad I can be given the opportunity to raise awareness in our community and do something to honour my friend
Carmen said community ambassadors also support and participate in the event to share their personal story and experience being diagnosed with cancer.
"They share their story to help raise awareness in our community and funds for research," she said.
"People like Camden Haven local, Rheannon Chapman, and other locals like Karen Lamond, Irene Mifsud and Tracy Stone, just to name a few of the courageous women who are lending their voice to our cause.
The Port Macquarie event is 100 per cent volunteer run and 100 per cent funded by sponsorship from local businesses including loyal and long term Local Event Major Partner HEM Property and Silver Partners Sovereign Hills Port Macquarie, Growers Market and Macquarie Signs Group.
The annual 5km Fun Run and Walk, held on Mother's Day Sunday 12 May, starts at Westport Park bringing together people of all ages, genders, professions and interests - from the serious runners right through to the casual walkers, alongside those with prams and little kids.
And, it's not just those with a connection to breast or ovarian cancer who participate - the event is open to anyone and everyone, male and female, young and old.
Participants are encouraged to wear pink, and even take it a step further, to dress up in fun pink outfits, to help create an impact and raise awareness for research.
Participants can choose to fundraise for breast cancer research, ovarian cancer research, or both.
Those wishing to get involved should register online and follow the local event on Facebook.
