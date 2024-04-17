Port Macquarie Lions Duck Race set to make a splash for community causes

The Port Macquarie Lions Club is set to kick off its annual Charity Duck Race on Sunday, April 28.
More than 2000 ducks will plunge into Kooloonbung Creek, aiming to raise valuable funds for local community organisations.
Lions, and local alike, will be looking forward to the event that has become a Port Macquarie institution over the years.
This year, the races are to be held on the last Sunday of school holidays, instead of Easter, as in the past. Lion John Fulton explained that this was simply to fit in with a suitable tide, and that the tide at Easter didn't fit this year.
Ticket sales and a BBQ commencing around 11.30am, with the first Race (public sponsored ducks) scheduled around 12.30pm.
This will be followed by the Business Houses Duck Race at around 1.00pm. The long-range forecast is for fine weather, so a gala, colourful spectacle is anticipated.
The Port public and business community have rallied to the support of this year's beneficiaries - Liberty Domestic Family Violence Specialty Services,
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie and Hastings Education Fund. For the first race, members of the public can purchase last minute tickets at one for $5, or three for $10, from Settlement City on Saturday 27, or on race day. Don't leave it too late, as tickets are selling out fast.
Each ticket number corresponds to a duck in the race ,so there are just 1,500 chances for a member of the public to win first prize of $600.
However, for the second race, nominally for Business Houses, there are plenty of tickets left at $25 each.
The first prize is five nights for two people at Opal Cove Coffs Harbour Resort. You may purchase by contacting John on 0420 435 457.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.