Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie Lions Duck Race set to make a splash for community causes

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 17 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Lions' 2023 Duck Race raised over $12,000 for local charities. Picture by Emily Walker
Port Macquarie Lions' 2023 Duck Race raised over $12,000 for local charities. Picture by Emily Walker

The Port Macquarie Lions Club is set to kick off its annual Charity Duck Race on Sunday, April 28.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.