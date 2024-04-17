Gallery | 300 gather for Youth Homelessness Day Matters event

The local community gathered to raise awareness for youth homelessness in a colourful event on Wednesday, April 17.
Every night in the Port Macquarie and Kempsey region, 300 children and youth do not have a home to go to.
Organised by YP Space, the Youth Homelessness Day Matters event encouraged 300 people to throw coloured powder in the Port Macquarie Amphitheatre to represent the number of homeless youth in the area.
The event featured guest speakers, face painting, a silent disco, as well as youth and homelessness service stalls.
YP Space's outreach manager Deb Tougher was proud of the young people who bravely volunteered to share their experience with homelessness to the crowd.
"Telling parts of their story [raises awareness of how easy homelessness] can happen and what is available out there."
One speaker, 18-year-old Laura Cort spoke with the Port Macquarie News on the importance of the day and why she wants to share her story.
"I want to prevent other people from going through [youth homelessness] as much as I can by getting out here and showing that not all homeless youth are bad," she said.
"We are not all drug addicts, we are not all the criminals that everyone makes us out to be."
"We are just like the rest and at the end of the day we all are pure in our hearts- we just need someone to help us bring that out."
Laura left an inspiring message to the youth of Port Macquarie and Kempsey.
"I know it sounds cringe, but there is always going to be a light at the end of the tunnel," she said.
"At the end of the day you will find your people, the ones that build you up in the world and you will find out that life is worth living."
YP Space supports children and young people aged 12-25 who are experiencing homelessness or who are at risk in Kempsey and Port Macquarie.
This support can be through crisis accommodation, transitional housing, outreach support, skills and community development.
"It is good for the community to come together and just really remember why we are here," Ms Tougher said.
"To remember that there are a lot of young people that hide their homelessness, and discuss what we can do about it."
Around Australia, 28,000 children and youth experience homelessness every night. The community may not see this as many are couch surfing, sleeping in cars, in refuges or temporary accommodation.
