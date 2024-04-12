Buildings containing asbestos to be demolished on Gordon Street

The former SES and Arts and Crafts buildings at 75 Gordon Street have become derelict and are no longer fit for occupation and the buildings are finally being retired, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council said.
Due to these safety concerns, council has now commenced the process to remove the two buildings at the roundabout at Lake Road and Gordon Street.
There is asbestos contained within the foundations of the SES building.
The contractor is taking all appropriate steps to ensure that the demolition is carried out in accordance with NSW Government safe asbestos removal practices.
Council will then appropriately dispose of the material.
The impact of the works to local traffic flow will be minimal.
Work will be contained within the site and there will be a safe exclusion zone from pedestrians and motorists.
The only noticeable impact might be occasional vehicle movements as they enter and exit the site.
The future use of the site will be determined at a later date.
