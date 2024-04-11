Kenny's surf report: age is just a number and surfing is for everyone

This year is now a remarkable year because it marks 60 years of surfing for myself, Bobby Rosenbaum, and the grey fox Peter Hudson.
Between us there has been plenty of waves caught and tall stories told all about the ocean and the waves we have caught.
The surf trips to Plomer, Crescent and Angourie, or in Peter and Bobby's case the overseas trips to Bali and New Guinea.
For me, I just love Point Plomer.
Looking back sometimes to the 80s and 90s, we would surf by ourselves, but as you meet other surfers, a special bond is made.
So much so they end up like a special surf team. Cherie, Paul, Lizzy, Gee and Bobby are just some of the people I surf with.
Ruth and Andrew started taking photos of us surfing the breaks and the photos now back up the stories we tell.
Now in the morning we have a special cheer squad of Andrew and his son Harley who sit on the deck each morning and cheer us as we walk around to Chickens or Flaggies, it is so nice to hear Harley cheer "go Kenny, go Cherie".
Surfing isn't all about catching the best waves, it is also about getting out there and enjoying yourself and taking care of both your physical and mental health.
We all have busy lives but sometimes it is just nice to sit in the ocean and watch the sunrise or watch your mates catch the wave of their life.
Town beach looks the pick of the beaches with good sand at Flaggies, Chickens and the breakwall.
Best conditions will be run in tide towards high, but it may take a few days to clean up after all the rain we have had.
Swell will be good over the weekend, 1.5-2 metres and then falling to 1.2 metres from Monday onwards.
Winds will be gusty over the weekend, 15-20 knots and then moving to SE-NE from Monday and dropping to 10-12 knots.
Tides will be lower in the morning, 0.5-0.6 metres and higher in the mid afternoon around 1.5-1.8 metres.
Water temperature will be sitting around 20 degrees and may cool a bit next week with the NE wind.
Overall there should be waves on all beaches, with Lighthouse kicking in early next week with the NE winds.
Just to finish, remember age is just a number. Kenny, Bobby and Peter all went to school together in Port and are now in their early 70s and they still make the effort to keep surfing for the next elusive perfect wave.
Safe surfing.
