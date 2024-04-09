Camden Haven dominates in Mid North Coast Hockey League season opener

Under the ominous grey skies of the weekend's weather, the 2024 Mid North Coast Hockey League started off with the Camden Haven Venom Hockey Club dominating in both the men's and women's competitions.
The men's opener was a local derby between the might of the Port City Marlins and the determined Camden Haven Anacondas at the Port Macquarie Hockey Complex.
The Marlins have been tipped as the local favourites and the team to beat for the 2024 season, however it was the Camden Haven team that showed dominance across the field from the opening whistle with a convincing 9-0 drubbing of their opposition.
"We were a bit nervous heading into the season opener, as the Port City team have recruited well in the off-season and look very strong on paper," Camden Haven captain Will Elliot said after the match.
"It seemed they had a few on-field issues on the day, and we capitalised [on that] early on, scoring a few quick goals in succession in the first quarter.
"The boys steadily built on this moment for the entire match with the Port City team barely even coming close to scoring."
While Elliot was happy to get the win, he said he won't be underestimating Port City this season.
"Don't get me wrong, I think when the Port City boys find their straps, they will still be the team to beat. They always move up a gear in the latter half of the season.
"However, I think the experience and knowledge of the Camden Haven team, and the fact we've been together for several seasons, will see us be a serious contender in the Hockey League for 2024".
Mike Johnston, captain of Port City, said the team got a "lesson in hockey" during the opening match.
"We had a few key players out for the season opener, plus a lot of new players coming into the team," he said.
"A lot of juniors have been promoted up into this team, and we've picked up a couple of new out-of-town players as well as cross club imports.
"The early indications are good, [but] we were a little confused and out of sorts on the field today which led to the defeat."
The Camden Haven women's team, the Cobras, travelled to Taree for their season opener. This team has great depth and sees the return of a few key players from breaks, as well as new players to town.
The Cobras have been serious contenders for the premiership the last few years and their season opener was against Taree West.
Catherine Carroll, team captain, said they managed to just scrape through the game to clinch the win.
"I think we were a little complacent as the Taree West team has generally been an easy win for us," she said.
"The Taree teams have had a bit of a reshuffle of players, and this took us a bit off guard.
"I think we'll take away from this game that we should treat each game as if it's a grand final no matter the opponent and we look forward to playing them again."
Meanwhile, the Tacking Point Thunder men's team also opened their season 2024 campaign with an emphatic win over the Taree West men's team.
After several player losses this season and the promotion of a raft of talented juniors to the main team, the Thunder men came out and showed why they have been the dominant club for probably the last 10 years.
"We were a bit uncertain with what we were going to do this season with so many players moving out of town and leaving a large hole in our team," team Manager Andy James said.
"However, the club has trained several juniors over the years and they are now an integral part of this team. The boys played really well today and came away with a 9-1 win over the Taree team.
"We know we have a lot of work to do when we come up against the strength of the other two Port Macquarie based teams and the Sharks team of the Manning competition.
"Our game and win today however has boosted the confidence of the entire team and indeed the club."
The home and away Mid North Coast Hockey League is played between the best of the best from the Manning and Port Macquarie-Hastings Associations.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Hockey Association president Simon Thresher said Port Macquarie and Manning have a long relationship in hockey in the region.
"This Hockey League concept has taken shape over the last three or four years and is turning in to be a top-class regional hockey competition.
"Clubs from my association have certainly been in the top four at the seasons end and the trophy has come to us once or twice.
"Given this is an Olympic year, hockey is usually front and centre of the Australian public mind, and I'm looking forward to seeing what season 24 brings regionally for us.
"There is some great young talent on show out on the fields, and the occasional old bloke, like me, still having a run trying to keep up with these future champions of our sport."
